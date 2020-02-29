Teens compete in robot tournament in Cedar Rapids

Nearly 50 teams from across Iowa and Nebraska competed to build the best robot on Saturday. The robots then fought in a tournament.

The University of Iowa College of Engineering, in partnership with Collins Aerospace and MidAmerican Energy, hosted the FIRST, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, Tech Challenge Iowa Championship. The day was geared for middle school and high school students.

Staff wants students to become problem solvers.

"You see the robots but the robots are really just the vehicle to the learning mechanism," Coordinator Rebecca Whitaker said. "So not only are they learning the electrical and mechanical aspects of it, but they also learn about team building."

This is the 11th year of the event.