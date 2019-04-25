Teens can work out at Planet Fitness for free all summer

Teenagers will be allowed to use any Planet Fitness in the country for free this summer.

The “Teen Summer Challenge” program will give those 15 to 18 years old free access to any of Planet Fitness’ 1,700 locations nationwide from May 15 to September 1.

There are Quad City locations in Davenport, Clinton, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois, according to the Planet Fitness website.

Interested teens must sign up in-person at a Planet Fitness location and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign a waiver if they are not 18.

The teen must then use that same Planet Fitness location going forward and may not use other locations.

