Teens are getting their hands on easily concealable e-cigs

Metro school officials are warning parents about a new way for teenagers to get a buzz with a small device they can hide in their hands.

It's called the Juul, an e-cigarette that looks nothing like a regular cigarette. Instead, it's a small pod resembling a flash drive that delivers as much nicotine as an entire pack of regular cigarettes.

Parents of ninth-graders at Valley Southwoods in West Des Moines are being warned about the dangers of the new trend.

“I see them in the hallway all the time,” said one Roosevelt High School sophomore. “It’s just an easier way to get it into school and not be seen.”

The Juul looks like a USB flash drive. It plugs into a laptop to heat nicotine juice to create a sweet and fruity vapor to inhale.

"Something like this, stick in your pocket, hide it in your hand and hold it up to your mouth and you're in," said Peter Komendowski, president of the Partnership for a Drug-Free Iowa.

"They're going to get a euphoric high, maybe headaches and lightheaded or dizzy from it," said Carol Horton, who just started carrying the Juul at Unkl Ruckus's Smoking Emporium. She said she will not sell it to anyone under 18.

"It's what's hitting the market right now," she said. "The kids are all over this one."

Horton said most e-cigarettes contain 3 milligrams of nicotine. The Juul contains 50, which makes it highly addictive.

"We know nicotine is harmful to adolescent brains, and toxins are deemed unsafe to inhale," said Alyssa DePhillips, with the American Lung Association.

"It looks innocuous, but it's just as dangerous as a hypodermic needle, injecting a drug and hurting them," Komendowski said.

The Juul website said the company is committed to combating underage use of its product. "Core to this mission is preventing the illegal sale of our products to youth," the website reads.

You must be 21 and go through an age verification process to buy from the Juul website.

