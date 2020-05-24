Teenager killed while leading Madison County deputy on chase

One teenager was killed and another man wounded when a vehicle crashed while leading trying to elude a sheriff's deputy, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:29 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, the Iowa State Patrol said that a Madison County Sheriff's Office deputy was pursuing a 1997 Chevy Silverado pickup truck northbound in the 1800 block of Wind Wood Trail in rural parts of the county.

The truck, operated by Memphis Issac Kincade Pickett, 18, of Winterset, was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control on the gravel surface of the road. The pickup went into a ditch on the right-hand side of the road, striking trees and a fence, according to the state patrol.

Pickett was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The passenger a 21-year-old man from nearby Peru, required extrication from the vehicle. His injuries required transportation to a Des Moines hospital.

Pickett was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but the passenger was, according to law enforcement.

State troopers believe that alcohol was involved in the chase and the crash.