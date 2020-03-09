Teenager charged after alleged convenience store theft in Marion

A juvenile has been arrested after an alleged robbery on Monday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 6:48 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, the Marion Police Department was sent to a report of a robbery at a Kum and Go, located at 3215 Seventh Avenue.

Officers discovered a 15-year-old who was being physically held by a customer at the store after the customer said he saw the teenager forcibly take items.

Marion Police arrested the teen and charged them with second-degree robbery, a class C felony, and assault causing injury, a serious misdemeanor.