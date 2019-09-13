Teen takes plea deal in connection with robbery and assault of a woman

A teen has taken a plea deal in connection to the robbery and assault of a central Iowa woman.

17-year-old Luis Cruz pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and robbery. Investigators say last year he broke into an 82-year-old woman's home in the town of Kelley, sprayed her in the eyes with pepper spray, and with two other men beat her, robbed her and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities also arrested two other men in the case. 20-year-old Manuel Balderas and 18-year-old Jacob Jimenez could face life sentences for their charges, including first-degree sexual abuse. Cruz will testify against them as part of his plea.