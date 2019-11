Authorities say a 17-year-old went to the hospital for minor injuries following a crash early Friday morning.

According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the teen was driving north on Milburn Road when he failed to negotiate a turn at the T-intersection at Tower Terrace Road before going into a ditch.

Deputies said the teen was wearing his belt at the time of the crash.

The accident is still under investigation. Charges are pending.