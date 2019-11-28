Teen hopes to bring mental health organization to North Tama High School

An eastern Iowa teenager wants all students to have access to mental health care services.

DaLynn Pokorny has a vision for North Tama High School. It's one reason why teachers nominated her for the TV9 Student of the Month, presented by Hills Bank.

Pokorny is just one of a handful of students in physics class.

The North Tama High School senior says her favorite subjects are science and Spanish. She's involved in about everything -- including student council, band and National Honor Society.

DaLynn wants to expand student groups at her school. So this year, she's working to add mental health organization. It's through the state-wide organization called "Please Pass the Love." DaLynn is on the state advisory board and wants more kids to get involved in the North Tama chapter.

"Especially since we're such a small community we don't always have the best access to mental health services or people don't know where to go for mental health services," DaLynn said.

Through this program, teachers can also go through some mental health care training, and schools can host "Stomp Out Stigma" events.

"It works with students and teachers to see what we can do to improve our school to make them feel more welcome and safe," she said.

DaLynn credits her school for making it easy to get involved.

She says the skills learned here will make the transition to college next year easier, where she plans to keep helping those in need.