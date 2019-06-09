Teen driving 105 mph blames hot wings, need for restroom, police say

The department posted a photo on Facebook that showed an officer clocked the 170 kilometers per hour, which equals 105 mph. (Source: Royal Canadian Mounted Police)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 5:35 PM, Jun 09, 2019

MANITOBA, Canada (Gray News) - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police don’t believe there’s any excuse to be driving 105 miles per hour.

So when they saw a teenager doing just that in a red Chevrolet Camaro, they pulled the driver over.

Still, they said the teen offered an excuse anyway. The driver claimed to have eaten too many hot wings and was in a hurry to find a restroom.

Officers fined the teen 966 Canadian dollars for speeding and $203 for driving without a supervising driver. That translates to $881 in American currency.

The department posted a photo on Facebook that showed an officer clocked the Camaro at 170 kilometers per hour, which equals 105 mph.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus