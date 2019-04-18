Teen convicted of molesting kindergarteners to be released from state custody

The teen convicted of molesting three children inside a Marion school is set to be released from custody next week because he is turning 18.

Logan McMurrin was sentenced to time at the State Training School for boys in 2017. He was 15 when he molested at least three students at Starry Elementary during the time he served as an in-classroom volunteer.

In McMurrin's release, the judge documents ongoing concerns from corrections officials that when he gets out he may still be a risk to society.

Court documents submitted by Judge Angie Johnston explain McMurrin had 64 reported "time outs" based on so-called "numerous peer issues." Among the problems laid out include one where he was caught watching pornography in class and another where he let a peer grope his private area, also during class.

While the paperwork does mention McMurrin completed a sex offender treatment program they also say the effort he put into it was "Most troubling". The judge also says McMurrin has a real lack of insight concerning his offenses and that he simply "went through the motions to get through the program".

Judge Johnston ordered McMurrin register as a sex offender upon his release. That will take place on April 23rd, his 18th birthday.