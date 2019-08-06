Teen charged with gang participation after fight with Cedar Rapids officers

A Cedar Rapids teenager faces charges including gang participation after a traffic stop ended in a fight with officers.



Court documents show the traffic stop happened Saturday in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue SE.

They also show Marcus Brown Jr. had a handgun on him at the time and then ran away. Two officers were hurt while arresting Brown.

The documents say Brown is a known member of the O15 Street Gang. He faces six charges in all including a felon possessing a firearm.