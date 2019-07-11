Teen arrested after police say he shot at two boys from vehicle

A Cedar Rapids teen is in the Linn County Jail after police say he shot at two boys.

Police say an officer was in the 500 block of 16th Street SE at around 7:46 p.m. Tuesday night when he heard gunshots.

Responding officers determined that someone in a vehicle had fired shots at two boys. Police say at least four kids and a number of residents were outside at the time.

Police say Larenzo Laroy Burnett, 19, was arrested Wednesday night at 5th Avenue and 15th Street SE after being identified as the shooter from the night before.

Burnett is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, carrying weapons, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm.

There were no injuries or property damage reported in Tuesday night's incident.

According to online court records, Burnett was convicted twice in 2018 of participating in a riot. The first was the July 3, 2018 incident at the Casey's on Ellis Boulevard NW and the second was a large fight at the Cedar Valley Townhomes on J Street SW on August 13, 2018.

He was also convicted of carrying weapons in March of this year after police responded to a disturbance at 5th Avenue and 18th Street SE and found a gun under his car seat.