Tech companies step up fight against bad coronavirus info

Facebook, Google and other platforms are taking unprecedented steps to protect public health as potentially dangerous coronavirus misinformation spreads around the world.

The companies are removing bad health advice and other falsehoods promoted by politicians and others while directing users to credible information from sources like the World Health Organization.

In a possible first, Facebook removed a post by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro that touted unproven viral benefits of a malaria drug, while Twitter nixed an associated video.

The battle is far from over, as ads for bogus products and posts promoting false cures or treatments crop up daily.