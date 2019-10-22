No tricks this Halloween; just allergy-friendly treats. One in 13 kids has a food allergy. Today your Hy-Vee registered dietitian will highlight The Teal Pumpkin Project, launched in 2014 by Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), to ensure kids with food allergies enjoy a safe, fun Halloween experience.

To participate simply place a pumpkin painted teal, the color of food allergy awareness, on your porch to let trick-or-treaters know you have non-food treats available at your house. Offering non-food treats, along with candy, is not only a great way to make the holiday inclusive for those with food allergies, but it's also a great way to teach moderation and balance to everyone.

See the October 2019 issue of Hy-Vee Seasons for spooky treats featured by your Hy-Vee dietitian today, such as clementine pumpkins, cheese monsters, and a green goblin smoothie.

Apple Snackwich

Made from apples sliced cross-wise, this "snackwich" is a novel, kid-friendly snack. It's also a great way to teach kids how to enjoy Halloween candy in moderation by pairing it with healthier items.

Serves 2

All you need:

2 apples, variety of your choice

1 tbsp. sunflower seed butter (or any nut butter of your choice)

1 tbsp. dried cranberries, your favorite crunchy cereal or finely chopped Halloween chocolate bar

All you do:

1. Wash and core apples.

2. Slice apples crosswise into slices of desired thickness; choose an even number of slices to complete each snackwich.

3. Spread sunflower nut butter on half the apple slices, then top each slice with a sprinkling of dried fruit, cereal, or chopped candy.

4. Top each with a plain slice of apple to make your snackwich.

Source: Your Hy-Vee registered dietitian

Linda Ashley represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert working throughout the community to promote healthy eating and nutrition. Linda is a Registered Dietitian and member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

