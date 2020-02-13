Teachers' union opposes active shooter drills

Active shooter drills are becoming more standard practice in schools, but some psychologists say these can be traumatizing for students and staff.

One of the nation's largest teacher's unions said it does not recommend the drills. The American Federation of Teachers says it opposes any unannounced drills that "mimic or appear to be an actual incident".

They suggest information about drills should be given to parents ahead of time and created by a team including mental health professionals.

