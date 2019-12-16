Teachers, parents complained to Linn-Mar Schools over sex misconduct allegations

Newly filed court documents reveal just how many complaints administrators received about a former Linn-Mar teacher accused of sexual misconduct with students.

Robert Ortiz (Courtesy Photo)

An I9 investigation last year uncovered that former Excelsior Middle School teacher Robert Ortiz was allowed to resign from his job in the midst of two police investigations into allegations he inappropriately touched students on the job. The family of one of those students is suing the school district.

Ortiz was never charged with a crime but police records show the district had documented misconduct complaints by more than 10 students against him over several years. New records show the actual number is higher.

As I9 first reported, Linn Mar documented sexual misconduct complaints against Robert Ortiz throughout his tenure at Excelsior, starting almost immediately after his first day on the job. The allegations range from leering at female students to sexual assault.

Court records from the attorney representing the family claim more students filed complaints against Ortiz than originally thought. Records say there were "at least" 15 students and others who complained to the District about Ortiz's "inappropriate sexual conduct towards female students" in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

The court filing reveals staff and parents also complained to the district about Ortiz's behavior.

Ortiz's Iowa teaching license expired in August. He still holds a license to coach. The state agency that regulates teaching licenses did give Ortiz a written reprimand over his actions.

Linn-Mar's superintendent Shannon Bisgard and every member of the school board have not responded to our requests for comment.