Teacher in Waterloo resigns after comments about Greta Thunberg on social post

Waterloo Schools reported Friday that the teacher who was put on administrative leave who wrote a comment about climate activist Greta Thunberg visiting Iowa City has resigned.

Screengrabs of social media comment by Waterloo teacher, Matt Baish.

Matt Baish was put on administrative leave earlier this month. In a post on Facebook regarding Thunberg's visit, Baish had commented: "Don't have my sniper rifle".

Thunberg, 16 of Sweden, has stirred controversy in her direct and blunt approach to calling for reforms around climate change and protecting the environment.