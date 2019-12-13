Tattoo parlor will donate proceeds to Last Hope Animal Rescue on Wednesday

A tattoo parlor in Cedar Rapids wants to help an area non-profit recover some stolen donations.

Lefty's Tattoo in southeast Cedar Rapids is donating all of the proceeds from tattoos next Wednesday. Lefty himself will have some pre-drawn designs for customers.

They can also get any animal paw print or name tattooed, with all of the proceeds going to Last Hope Animal Rescue.

This comes after Cedar Rapids police said someone broke into Last Hope Animal Rescue and stole money from a donation box. When workers arrived on Thursday, they found the box destroyed, and the money was gone.

The shop owner says the goal of giving back to the community became more important about ten years ago.

Troy McDaniel, the owner of the tattoo parlor said, "[In] 2008 we lost our first shop in the flood. We watched the community give in and help out and try to help rebuild it. Since then my wife and I have been doing whatever we can to help our community and other communities."

The tattoo fundraiser is on Wednesday next week, starting at 10 in the morning. It's first-come-first-serve and they will only be accepting cash.