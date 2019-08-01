Taste of Dubuque back at the Port of Dubuque

Dubuque took a bite out of Thursday night down in the Port earlier this evening.

Vendors share their food with the city at Taste of Dubuque.

The Taste of Dubuque brought 17 vendors from the Dubuque area out to share their food with the city.

The free event asked for $5 donations at the gate to help with the National Mississippi River Museum's funding for conservation, STEM, and history education.

Museum CEO Kurt Strand says Taste is all about highlighting some of the amazing parts of living in Dubuque. "Why do you want to stay in Dubuque or stay in any town? You want to stay in town because you have an amazing life. Events like Taste of Dubuque are one of those special things that happen in a community like this that give reason for people to say I love being here."

The event also included live music from local bands.

Water filling stations were also provided to encourage reusable bottles.