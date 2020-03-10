Task force meets to discuss plans for 8 Cedar Falls firefighters on paid administrative leave

A task force in Cedar Falls met Tuesday morning to discuss what to do with eight firefighters who are currently on paid administrative leave.

Last week, the council to do away with full-time firefighter positions and replace them with Public Safety Officers (PSOs). Those PSOs are now crossed trained as both police officers and firefighters.

The task force will look at the cost of the administrative leave, severance packages, and what jobs the former firefighters can do within the city.

Advocates for the program say other communities have seen success, but those against it are skeptical on training and safety.