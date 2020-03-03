Task force being developed to determine future of Cedar Falls firefighters

Eight Cedar Falls firefighters are on administrative leave after the city council voted to get rid of the position.

Cedar Falls City Council holds a meeting in this undated photo. (KCRG File)

The council originally made the decision at its February 20, 2020, meeting, but Mayor Rob Green vetoed the vote. The council reversed the veto at Monday’s meeting officially getting rid of the firefighter position and changing to an all public safety officer (PSO) squad.

“I was told that we can only go in areas of the fire station that the public would be allowed or we would have to be escorted,” Scott Dix, Cedar Falls union president, said.

Dix has been with the department for 25 years. He’s one of eight full-time firefighters who are on paid administrative leave.

“It’s incredibly stressful,” Dix said.

Green said a task force is being put into place which would decide if the eight employees can be cross-trained as police officers, where they could move laterally in the city and what a severance package would look like. He said he would like to have the results from the task force by April 1.

“There’s quite a lot that we are going to have to learn from the task force,” Green said.

Green said, despite his veto, he will continue to work as the council voted, but said the options in the city are limited.

"People who are potentially transitioning in to open positions in the city, they would need prior experience,” Green said. “We would be looking at something like diesel mechanics, or engineering, or technology.”

While the PSO program is getting push back from the public, other communities said it is working for them.

“You can have more police officers that are also doing fire services and have reduced fire staff without lessening the quality of service,” Former Charles City Council member Michael Hammond said. “I truly believe this is the future.”

Hammond said the city of Charles City started making the changes about seven years ago when some of the firefighters retired. The department still has a few full-time firefighters. He said the changes are similar to that of why the city of Cedar Falls started adapting: cutting costs and increased response.

“I’ve seen it work first hand,” Hammond said. “I was picking up my kids from school and a car was on fire. One officer blocked traffic while the other used a foam projectile system from inside of the car.”

Hammond said the size of the community making the changes doesn’t matter, but it does take time do go through the right process.

Dix, on the other hand, remains skeptical and hopes the previous system returns so he and the seven other firefighters can return to work.

“It’s been incredibly stressful on many of our firefighters and our families,” said Dix. “Imagine that in two weeks we might possibly not be getting a paycheck or have a job.

Once the task force decides the fate of the eight responders, Mayor Green said another task force will be put into place to determine if the PSO process is working and what needs to be fixed.