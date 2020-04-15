Tanager Place providing support to high school students affected by virus

One local organization says this time of uncertainty is creating stress and worry among high school students.

A sign outside of Tanager Place's clinic on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

With schools closed, many students are needing help navigating through these challenges, especially at a time when some of them would be making big life decisions.

Tanager Place in Cedar Rapids is providing support.

Starting Wednesday, the organization is offering a high school support group for any area students who might be feeling a sense of loss. During the sessions held every Wednesday via Zoom, the students can join in on the open forum and share whatever they'd like and express what they're experiencing. It's free for any student to participate.

Jennifer Null, the outpatient clinic manager at Tanager, said the goal is to help them with things like managing their responsibilities, coping with the loss of normalcy, and maintaining their mental health.

“Everybody is going through so much transition and change and specifically for high schoolers, there is a lot of sense of kid’s loss of normalcy and routine," Null said. "Things like going to school seeing my friends, having the regular social interactions and engagements, having sports and extra-curricular’s that you look forward to all year, having things like prom and graduation. There are just so many different experiences."

Null said the therapists are there to give daily tips on how to take care of their mental wellness, provide self-care opportunities, stress management skills and validation.

She says they plan to continue these for however long it's needed and says they are even prepared to expand time slots and availability if they see the need grow.

Students interested can email here for an invite. They can also visit Tanager Place’s website to learn more about it.