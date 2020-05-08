Tanager Place and Kirkwood team up to boost mental wellness

Tanager Place is teaming up with Kirkwood Community College to provide teletherapy mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of restrictions, Kirkwood counselors are no longer able to see students face to face. In their agreement, Tanager Place will be making teletherapy sessions available to students to help them with any mental health needs.

These sessions are available immediately are provided at no cost.

“We are happy to serve the student body at Kirkwood during this difficult time,” shared Okpara Rice, CEO. “This collaborative effort will be a strength-building effort for all students attending Kirkwood.”

Ther services available are individual and crisis therapy, evaluation, and assessment of needs, outbreak and collaboration, evidence-based outcomes with proven success, and an active link to other Tanager programs and services.

Kirkwood Counseling Services Manager Karol White said that this is going to bridge a gap for student mental health services during the pandemic.

"This agreement with Tanager Place comes at a crucial time for some of our students," said White. "The pandemic has added a lot of anxiety to what can already be a stressful time in a student’s life. With our current remote operations, we are developing our ability to provide distance services to our students. We're very grateful that Tanager Place has been able to step in and provide a bridge while we do that, during this unprecedented situation."

Students can find more information by going on their website, therapyreferral@tanagerplace.org or calling at 319-286-4503.