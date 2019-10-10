Tama, Toledo to recognize 2nd Monday in Oct. as Indigenous Peoples Day

The mayors of Tama and Toledo are expected to sign a joint proclamation that recognizes the second Monday of each October as Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Christopher Columbus Day.

Tama and Toledo are part of a number of growing cities throughout the country making the change.

"This day recognizes the land known as the cities of Tama and Toledo as home to Indigenous People since time immemorial, and without whom, the building of our two cities would not have been possible," according to a press release from the City of Toledo. "This day will also serve to recognize and honor the relationship between the cities of Tama and Toledo and the Meskwaki Nation, federally recognized as the Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa."

Tama Mayor Mike Carnahan and Toledo Mayor John Lloyd will sign the joint proclamation at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14.