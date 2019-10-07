TV9's Bruce Aune wins Silver Circle Award for lifetime achievement from Upper Midwest Emmy's

TV9's Bruce Aune took home Silver Circle Honor Society Award Saturday night at the 20th Annual Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Awards Gala in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Those who are nominated have made a significant contribution to the television industry well above and beyond that required by their job.

"Nominees answer to the highest standards of integrity and honor in all aspects of their personal and professional lives," according to The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences-Upper Midwest Chapter website.

Congrats, Bruce!