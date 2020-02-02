Candidate One-on-One: Tom Steyer

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer said he expects to gain momentum from the Iowa caucuses.

“I'm expecting to come out of Iowa with momentum in the four early primary states in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada South Carolina,” Steyer said. “I expect it to be great.”

KCRG-TV9'S Jordee Kalk sat down with Steyer for an interview in the studio. Steyer said he would strengthen the U.S. economy, adding that is one way he can beat President Donald Trump. Steyer said Iowa's economy suffered due to Trump's decision to start a trade war with China.

“This is the worst President for Iowa farmers that I can imagine, who started a trade war with China and lost our biggest customer. And then also gave waivers to refineries not to use biofuels.”

The video above shows TV9’s entire interview with Steyer.