TV9 intern turned FOX NFL co-host to provide internship experience for Coe College students

FOX NFL co-host and Coe College graduate Curt Menefee is giving back to his alma mater by working to provide current students an internship.

Menefee is a 1987 graduate of Coe College.

While he completed an internship with CNN during his time at Coe, Menefee speaks fondly about his internship at KCRG-TV9. He says working alongside now-retired TV9 Sports Director John Campbell helped start his career.

“I was a 19-year-old student and knew I wanted to do something in television,” Menefee said. “KCRG was ten minutes from Coe’s campus. I worked there nights, weekends and holidays.”

Now, Menefee is providing a studio programming internship exclusive to Coe College students with FOX Sports Media Group.

According to a press release from Coe College, the paid position includes travel expenses to and from California, the cost of summer housing, transportation and meals all provided through the generosity of Menefee. The intern will work closely with producers, directors and talent of studio shows originating from the Fox Studios Lot in Los Angeles.

“We are excited about this unique opportunity for Coe students and grateful to Curt Menefee for making it accessible to all students. Coe alumni are so passionate about helping current students succeed, and this internship is yet another example of this commitment.,” Co-Director for Coe’s C3: Creativity, Careers and Community Center Barb Tupper said.