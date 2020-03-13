TSA to allow passengers to carry on 12oz container of hand sanitizer

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Friday that they will allow passengers to carry on hand sanitizer larger than the normal 3oz limit.

TSA said in a tweet that people may bring liquid hand sanitizer up to a 12oz in carry-on bags.

This is much larger than the normal 3oz requirement normally enforced for liquids on planes. Because these containers are larger, the TSA stated that these will need to be screened separately, which may cause some delays at checkpoint screenings.

 