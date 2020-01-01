T.S. Eliot letters to muse to be unveiled after 60 years

In this Oct. 14, 2019, photo, letters between poet T.S. Eliot and longtime confidante Emily Hale are displayed in Princeton, N.J. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 marks the first day that students, researchers and scholars can go to the Ivy League school in New Jersey to see these letters that many are saying may reveal more intimate details about Eliot's life and work. (Shelley Szwast/Princeton University Library via AP)
By  | 
Posted:

Letters that poet T.S. Eliot wrote to his muse and confidante Emily Hale will be unveiled after more than 60 years in storage.

The letters will be made available to researchers at Princeton University Library beginning Thursday and are expected to provide insight into the relationship Eliot had with Hale, his longtime friend.

The extent of their relationship has been speculated about for decades. The letters have been sealed since Hale donated them in 1956. Letters that Hale wrote to Eliot were burned.

One scholar calls the unveiling the "literary event of the decade." 

 