System exits this evening, hard freeze overnight

Our system is quickly moving to the east this evening allowing the sky to clear out as well. For those that did receive accumulating snowfall over northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, you will be much colder than everyone else tonight. Plan on lows in the 20-25 range! For everyone else, plan on 25-30. This is still cold enough to kill plants left outside and a freeze warning has been issued.

Frosty pattern on window in winter season

On Sunday, plan on an overall decent day once we climb out of the cold early morning hours.

Our next system in the parade will be in the form of a cold rain arriving Sunday evening and lasting into early Monday morning. This system may bring another half inch or so of rain to the region.

Another system will bring more rain on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs mainly in the 50s.