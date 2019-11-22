System brewing for Tuesday

We’ve been keeping a close eye on next week’s weather pattern for quite some time now, especially since it’s a busy travel week. The general consensus of the pattern suggests that Tuesday is the day to watch for some mixed precipitation in and near our area.

While the odds are increasing for precipitation to fall on this day, the fine details such as precipitation type and amounts simply can’t be determined yet. This system does carry the potential to disrupt travel in parts of the Midwest on Tuesday, though, and we’ll certainly provide additional details as confidence increases. You’ll want to stay updated with us over the coming days.