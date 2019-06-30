Syrian immigrant announces bid for Iowa 2nd Congressional District

A Syrian immigrant is hoping to replace retiring Dave Loebsack in the 2020 Congressional election.

Newman Abuissa is an engineer for the Department of Transportation.

He's running for Congress in Iowa's second district as a Democrat. Abuissa is active in a lot of human rights organizations.

He's basing his campaign on fixing Iowa's infrastructure and re-building trust in the government.

"We have lots of work ahead of us and we are not putting all our resources where they need to be. So I thought I'll be the voice for the people who want rebuild America," he said.

Right now, there are two other people running for Congress in Iowa's second District. They include former Iowa State Senator Rita Hart, and Osceola Mayor Thomas Kedley.

