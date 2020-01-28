Swisher woman appointed to Iowa Supreme Court by Gov. Reynolds

An eastern Iowa lawyer was chosen from a final slate of three candidates to be appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court, officials said on Tuesday.

Dana Oxley (Courtesy Photo)

Dana Oxley, of Swisher, was selected by Gov. Kim Reynolds to be a justice on the state's high court on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Oxley was chosen over Joel Barrows, a district court judge out of Bettendorf, and Matt McDermott, a Des Moines attorney.

“Dana Oxley is an exceptional lawyer with a uniquely Iowa story,” Reynolds said, in a statement. “She will be a valuable new addition to the Iowa Supreme Court. I look forward to watching her serve Iowans in this important role for years to come.”

Oxley is a lawyer with Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, P.L.C. in Cedar Rapids. She is also an adjunct professor at the University of Iowa College of Law. Previous career experience includes time served as a judicial law clerk for Judge David R. Hansen on the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Oxley earned her undergraduate education at the University of Northern Iowa and her law degree from the University of Iowa.

Reynolds' selection of Oxley was her third appointment to the court. She will replace the seat left vacant by the death of Chief Justice Mark Cady.