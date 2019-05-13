Swisher man charged with endangerment for allegedly drunk driving with minor

A man was arrested on Saturday in Linn County for allegedly driving drunk with a minor in his vehicle, according to charges filed on Sunday.

Lance Arthur Lalonde, 38, of Swisher, was charged with child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, a serious misdemeanor for a first offense.

According to court documents, authorities allege that Lalonde was driving a vehicleat the corner of Shellsburg Road and Blairs Ferry Road in Palo when he was pulled over. He refused to undergo breath testing.

Filings also said that his daughter was in the vehicle at the time.

Lalonde is out of Linn County Jail on bond.