Sweet corn showing up in eastern Iowa after weather-related delays

After a delayed start, sweet corn stands are starting to open around Eastern Iowa.

SS Produce sells a variety of fruits and vegetables, but sweet corn is by far its most popular product. Its sweet corn crop has been delayed two weeks, and now that it's finally out, even the heat isn't keeping customers away.

Their stand on Mount Vernon Road has already gone through 14 bushels in the few days it’s been open.

How long stands stay open depends on crop sizes, but SS Produce is planning to have sweet corn available through August.