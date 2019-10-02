Swedish climate activist Thunberg to join climate strike in Iowa City Friday

A well-known teenage climate activist will be in Iowa City on Friday to participate in a student-led protest demanding more action to prevent further warming of Earth’s temperatures, according to a social media post.

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives to the podium to speak as she takes part during the Climate Strike, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in New York. Tens of thousands of protesters joined rallies on Friday as a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action against climate change began ahead of a U.N. summit in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Greta Thunberg, 16, of Sweden, announced on her Twitter account that she will join students who are planning to protest in the Ped Mall area of downtown Iowa City at Noon on Friday, October 4, 2019.

This Friday I’m happy to say that I’ll join the climate strike in Iowa City! #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #schoolstrike4climate https://t.co/BZwpgFLlqO — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 2, 2019

Thunberg has drawn international attention as an outspoken advocate for political action on climate change-related issues, most recently through appearances at the U.N. General Assembly in New York in late September.

Student protesters in Iowa City have taken action previously, including multiple walkouts from Iowa City Community School District schools on Fridays. These were intended to encourage the school board and city council to take action, with both making pledges to analyze and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Recent protests have focused on the University of Iowa, demanding that the school reduce its carbon footprint, according to social media posts by organizers.

Thunberg has advocated for continual protests on Fridays, calling her initiative “Fridays for Future.”