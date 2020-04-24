Sustainable Dubuque cancels 2020 Growing Sustainable Communities Conference

Sustainable Dubuque announced on Friday the cancellation of the 2020 Annual Growing Sustainable Communities Conference that was scheduled for October 20-21 in Dubuque.

“Now more than ever discussions about resiliency, a vigorous local economy and a sustainable environment are vital to a thriving community,” the City of Dubuque Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell said. “However, the many unknowns and the financial difficulties many municipal and state governments are facing complicate the discussions.”

Sustainable Dubuque said that submitted proposals for the 2020 conference will be forwarded for consideration in 2021. The 2021 conference is expected to be held on October 12-13 at the Grand River Center.

For more information click here, or contact Sustainable Communities Coordinator Gina Bell at 563-690-6038 or gbell@cityofdubuque.org.

