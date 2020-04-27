Suspension of session to continue for Iowa Legislature

House and Senate leadership announced on Monday that the suspension of the legislative session will be extended through May 15.

“The health and safety of all Iowans continues to be our primary focus as we monitor the situation and make decisions," House Speaker Pat Grassley said. "I know my colleagues are eager to return to the Capitol to address priorities and complete our legislative work as soon as we can."

The Legislative Council will meet by teleconference this week, but a date for the meeting has not been set.