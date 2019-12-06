Suspects lead Waterloo police on short pursuit following shots fired report

Waterloo police said two people were taken into custody after a short chase following a report of shots fired early Friday morning.

Just before 12:45 a.m., police responded to 1206 Columbia Street for a report of shots fired. At least 12 rounds hit the house. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports there were three children and three adults inside but no one was hurt.

As officers responded to the call, they saw a vehicle speeding away from the are, according to a press release. After a short chase, the vehicle stopped. There were three people inside.

Officers found a stolen handgun inside.

Dalyn Culp, 18, was arrested on intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and third-degree theft charges. Tashieyana ONea, 23, faces eluding charges.

The third person was not charged, police said.