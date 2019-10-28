Suspects accused in Tama County burglary considered 'armed and dangerous'

Authorities in Tama County are looking for two suspects accused of burglary in rural Buckingham.

The sheriff's office said it happened at 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 1000 block of S Avenue. Two suspects were reportedly stealing scrap metal.

The suspects allegedly slashed the tires of a witness' vehicle before speeding away from the scene. The sheriff's office believes the two are headed to Waterloo in a 2000s black Acura SUV pulling a wooden flatbed trailer filled with scrap metal.

The driver is described as a white man in his 40s with a brown beard and is approximately 6 feet tall, 200 to 220 pounds, wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and stocking cap, according to the sheriff's office. The passenger is said to be a white man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans

The sheriff's office said the two may be involved in other burglaries throughout Tama County. They should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tama County Sheriff's Office at 641-484-3760.