Suspected drunk driving accident seriously injures three near Ely

A two-vehicle accident involving a suspected drunk driver left three people injured and one in jail on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Richard Dane Jedlicka, 35, of West Branch, was taken into custody by Linn County Sheriff's deputies for suspicion of operating while intoxicated. He is being held at the Linn County Jail.

At around 6:11 p.m. on Wednesday night, the sheriff's office received a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision near the corner of Ely Road and Seven Sisters Road, just south of the town of Ely.

Authorities believe that Jedlicka was traveling northbound on Ely Road in a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound 2016 Kia Soul. That vehicle was driven by Jesse Thomas Ozbun, 29, of Marion, with Shawnee Renae Lines, 26, and Hunter Ozbun, 4, as passengers.

The pickup truck came to rest on its top in the roadway and the Kia ended up in the ditch where it caught fire. Lines and Hunter Ozbun were pulled from the vehicle while it was catching fire.

Lines was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via air ambulance, and Jesse and Hunter Ozbun were taken to the same hospital in a traditional ambulance. Lines has life-threatening injuries, and the injuries to both Ozbuns were described as serious.

The accident remains under investigation, and officials said further charges are pending.