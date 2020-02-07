Suspect with stolen handgun arrested near Kirkwood Community College, police say

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said officers arrested a man for carrying a stolen handgun near Kirkwood Community College.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, an officer, who was part of an extra patrol following Wednesday's shots fired incident near the Kirkwood Hotel, tried to stop a man who got out of a car near the MercyCare Prairie Creek Clinic on 6th Avenue Drive SW. He started walking toward Kirkwood Boulevard SW on 76th Avenue.

The man, identified as Sinqez Juan’Ya Ray, 18, kept walking away before officers stopped him in the 7400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW.

Officers said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana and saw a magazine to a gun and a baggie in his backpack. Officers took Ray into custody and found a stolen .9mm semi-automatic Ruger handgun with an extended magazine and a semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun in his backpack.

Authorities also found digital scales and marijuana, according to a press release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Police confirmed the handgun was stolen during a robbery in Texas.

Officers took Ray to the Linn County Jail and charged him with trafficking stolen weapons, carrying weapons in a weapons-free zone in addition to drug charges.

Officers did not say if Ray was connected to Wednesday's incident.

Ray's mugshot was not immediately available.