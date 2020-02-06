Suspect who was shot while struggling with police is charged

A suspect shot while struggling with Des Moines police officers has been charged with assault.

Polk County court records say 34-year-old Ryan Matthews is charged with two counts of assault on an officer and one of harassment. The court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Officers were sent Friday to an apartment to check a report about a domestic dispute involving a threat. The court records say Matthews charged Officer Charlie Negrete with a stick when he arrived at the apartment. Officer Alycia Peterson use a stun gun on Matthews, but he grabbed her.