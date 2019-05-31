Police searching for suspect in Cedar Rapids double homicide shooting

Police have named a suspect involved in a shooting that killed two people and injured two others in Cedar Rapids on May 18.

Andre Richardson (COURTESY PHOTO)

An arrest warrant has been issued for Andre Richardson, 26, for murder after the shooting in the parking lot at the Iowa Smoke Shop, 70 Kirkwood Court, on Saturday, May 18. Officials said Richardson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Matrell Michael Eu’gene Johnson, 18, and Royal Ceiz Abram, 18, were killed in the shooting. Two other victims, including a 19-year old male and a 19-year old female, remain hospitalized.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department continues to work with the Linn County Attorney’s Office on this case. Anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.