Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Burlington

Burlington police said a suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:50 a.m., the Burlington Police Department and Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of North Gunnison Street, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Witnesses told authorities about a white S-10 Chevrolet pickup truck being involved with the shots fired.

Minutes later, officers found the truck and tried to pull it over. DPS officials said the suspect got out and ran from law enforcement, leading them on a chase.

During the chase, authorities said the suspect exchanged gunshots with law enforcement.

Officers shot the suspect who then went to Great River Medical Center where doctors pronounced him dead, DPS said. No law enforcement officials were hurt.

Names of the suspect, deputy and officers involved have not been released.

"The Burlington Police Department and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office requested an independent criminal investigation be conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)," DPS said in a press release.

The Burlington police officers are on paid administrative leave during the investigation, per the department's policy.