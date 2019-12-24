Suspect identified in stabbing of former Iowa Hawkeye's brother

Investigators in Nashville said they identified the man who stabbed and killed a former Iowa Hawkeye's brother.

Clayton Beathard is the brother of C.J. Beathard. He played football for the University of Iowa from 2012 to 2016. He's now a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

Michael Mosley is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. The 23-year-old is accused of attacking three men.

Clayton and another man, Paul Trapeni, died in the stabbings outside a bar early Saturday morning. The third man survived.

Police said the stabbings appeared to come from a fight over a woman.

Police said Mosley is a convicted felon with a criminal past and they are asking Mosley to turn himself in.

"We consider him to be a danger to the community and we are asking everyone to please be on the lookout for him," said Don Aaron of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

"If his friends or relatives have seen him or if his friends or relatives are for whatever reason, hiding him or harboring him, we urge them to call us immediately."

Surveillance video shows 4 people involved in the fight the morning of the stabbings. Investigators said Mosley is one of those people. Police already interviewed two others seen in the video.