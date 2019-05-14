Names of officers, suspect involved in Iowa City shooting released

Authorities have released the names of the officers and suspect involved in a shooting Thursday morning in Iowa City.

Around 1 a.m., officers said they were called to two burglary alarms at Pizza Hut and Second Act businesses on the south side of the city.

Officers said they found Arturo Caceres, 34, in the area who then led authorities on a foot chase. They found him in a fenced-in area at Big Ten Rentals at 1820 Boyrum Street. That's where the shooting happened.

Caceres was charged with two counts of robbery for previous incidents unrelated to Thursday's events, police said in a press release. He's still in the hospital in stable condition.

A picture for Caceres was not immediately available.

The officers have been identified as Officer Travis Neeld, an Iowa City Officer for 10 years, and Officer Alex Stricker, who has been an officer for nine years. They are on administrative leave per departmental policy.

Police have not specifically said what led up to the shooting.