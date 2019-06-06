Suspect captured after high-speed chase, crash in Cedar Falls

A high-speed chase that extended through two counties in eastern Iowa Thursday morning ended when the driver crashed into a fence at an RV dealership in Cedar Falls.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, the driver then tried to hide in a camper. The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The chase started in Bremer County before heading south into Cedar Falls where the driver turned on Ridgeway Avenue toward Waterloo before turning around.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the car began driving on a path and entered Camping World and slammed into a fence. That's when the driver got out and ran into the RV dealership where he was eventually taken into custody.