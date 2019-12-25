Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing of NFL quarterback's brother

Nashville police say they have arrested the man accused of stabbing and killing a former Iowa Hawkeye's brother.

Michael Mosley, 23, was arrested at a vacant home in Cheatham County.

Mosley is accused of stabbing three people during a fight outside a Nashville bar Saturday.

The victims include Clayton Beathard, the brother of a San Francisco 49ers quarterback, C.J. Beathard.

Beathard and another man died in the incident and a third person was hospitalized.

Mosley faces two charges of criminal homicide and one charge of attempted homicide.

Authorities say the stabbing occurred after Mosley made unwanted advances toward a woman, who was friends with the victims.

