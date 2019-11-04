Suspect arrested in Milwaukee hit-and-run that killed two girls, injured young boy

Police in Milwaukee have arrested a man they said is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and seriously injured another.

(WISN)

Authorities said they arrested 19-year old Daetwan Robinson on Friday.

On October 24th, two sisters, ages 6 and 4, and their 10-year old cousin were using a crosswalk when Robinson allegedly hit them with his car.

Police say he did not stop, and instead drove to his brother's home and tried to change the vehicle's appearance.

The two sisters, Lisa and Amea Gee, died from the crash.

Robinson now faces multiple charges, including two counts of hit-and run-resulting in death.